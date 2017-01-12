Hibs Keeper Departs

Otso Virtanen has departed Easter Road having failed to settle in Scotland and signed a two year contract with Finnish Premier League outfit Kuopion Palloseura. Virtanen arrived at the club last January from IFK Mariehamn amid initial high hopes for the player to have a long term future at the club.

Chicago, IL

