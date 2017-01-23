Herantis Pharma Plc publishes introdu...

Herantis Pharma Plc publishes introductory video on its Lymfactin...

Herantis Pharma Plc has published an introductory video explaining the mechanism of its innovative drug candidate LymfactinA , which it develops as a disease modifying treatment for lymphedema. The video is also published in the Virtual Expo of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network , the leading lymphedema advocacy group in the USA also increasing their activities in Europe.

