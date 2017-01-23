Helsinki High-Rise Competition Kicks Off

Helsinki High-Rise Competition Kicks Off

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The Helsinki metropolitan area is growing at a rapid pace, and Pasila is one of the major districts in Helsinki that is currently undergoing renewal. Pasila is estimated to have 30,000 residents and more than 50,000 jobs by the year 2040.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC