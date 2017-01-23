Helsinki High-Rise Competition Kicks Off
The Helsinki metropolitan area is growing at a rapid pace, and Pasila is one of the major districts in Helsinki that is currently undergoing renewal. Pasila is estimated to have 30,000 residents and more than 50,000 jobs by the year 2040.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC