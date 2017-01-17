Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alte...

Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters brain electrical activity

Friday Read more: Medical News Today

Long-term heavy use of alcohol in adolescence alters cortical excitability and functional connectivity in the brain, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital. These alterations were observed in physically and mentally healthy but heavy-drinking adolescents, who nevertheless did not fulfil the diagnostic criteria for a substance abuse disorder.

Chicago, IL

