Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters brain electrical activity1 hour ago
London, Jan 22: Heavy use of alcohol for a long time by adolescents can alter cortical excitability and functional connectivity in the brain, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital observed these alterations in physically and mentally healthy but heavy drinking adults.
