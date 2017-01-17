Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alte...

Heavy alcohol use in adolescence alters brain electrical activity1 hour ago

London, Jan 22: Heavy use of alcohol for a long time by adolescents can alter cortical excitability and functional connectivity in the brain, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital observed these alterations in physically and mentally healthy but heavy drinking adults.

