Heartburn pills in pregnancy may be linked to childhood asthma

Children born to mothers who take heartburn medication during pregnancy may have a greater risk of developing asthma, research suggests. Those whose mothers had been prescribed medicines to treat acid reflux during pregnancy were more likely to be treated for asthma in childhood, a review of studies found.

Chicago, IL

