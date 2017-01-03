He Puts Sunshine In Your Pocket: Tespack's Mobile Solar Power Plant Charges Gadgets On The Go

You can access 2 million apps on your mobile devices, but what are they good for when the battery runs out? Nada, says entrepreneur Mario Aguilera, who learned the drawbacks of quick-draining batteries the hard way in the late 1990s while serving in the Bolivian army. Often living off the grid for weeks at a time with his special forces unit, he would become frustrated when his trips into the wilderness were cut short because he had to return to base and wait for his handheld GPS tracker and satellite phone to recharge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.