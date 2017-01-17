Ghanaian family that died in fire out...

Ghanaian family that died in fire outbreak to be buried on February 4

The burial and final funeral rites of a Ghanaian woman and her three children who perished in a fire outbreak in Finland, will be held February 4 2017. The woman Nana Ago Prah and her three children all perished in the early hours of Friday December 9, when their home was razed down by fire in Helsinki, Finland.

Chicago, IL

