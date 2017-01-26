Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah joins ...

Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah joins Finnish side KuPS and scores brace on debut

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Solomon Duah got his KuPS career to a flying start after scoring twice on his debut in the Finnish FA Cup. The 24-year-old made the switch to the Yellow and Blacks after seven seasons with Inter Turku and is already making impact at the club.

