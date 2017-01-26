Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah joins Finnish side KuPS and scores brace on debut
Ghanaian attacking midfielder Solomon Duah got his KuPS career to a flying start after scoring twice on his debut in the Finnish FA Cup. The 24-year-old made the switch to the Yellow and Blacks after seven seasons with Inter Turku and is already making impact at the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC