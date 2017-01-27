Former President Jimmy Carter receives humanitarian award in Phoenix Former President Jimmy Carter in Phoenix receives O'Connor Justice Prize in Phoenix Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kcVro2 Former President Jimmy Carter is honored with the O'Connor Justice Prize at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix on Jan. 27, 2017. It is an annual award given to individuals for advancing human justice through law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.