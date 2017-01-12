Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the...

Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th at 13 o'clock

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Finnish Air flight AY666 took off from Copenhagen bound for Helsinki on Friday the 13th. The 13-year-old aircraft landed safely at the stroke of 13 o'clock local time.

