Fitchburg photographer focus of film

"George Bergroth: Fitchburg Finnish Photographer," an hourlong television documentary focusing on the life and portraits of Bergroth, will be presented Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m., at the Finnish Center at Saima Park, 67 Scott Road. The program was produced, directed and edited by Judith Lindstedt of Fitchburg, through a Massachusetts Cultural Council grant provided by the Fitchburg Cultural Council.

