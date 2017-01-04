Finnish MP fined for anti-Muslim agit...

Finnish MP fined for anti-Muslim agitation on Facebook

Lawmaker Teuvo Hakkarainen from the nationalist Finns party was fined on Wednesday for a Facebook post calling for a Muslim-free Finland which a district court said amounted to agitation against an ethnic group. Hakkarainen, whose party is part of the country's coalition government, made the call in a comment on the truck attack in France last July that killed 86 people.

