Finnish Energy Specialist Create Amazing Circular Ice Carousels in the Middle of Frozen Lakes
In winter 2017 inventor, author and energy expert Janne KA pylehto in Helsinki could not get an idea out of his head: he had to make a giant Ice Carousel. In winter when temperatures had dropped to - 20 degrees Celcius, the first one was born in Lohja on the beautiful frozen KirmusjA rvi Lake.
