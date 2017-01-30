Finnair trials Alipay for in-flight p...

Finnair trials Alipay for in-flight payments on Helsinki-Shanghai flights

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Check-in.aero

Alipay has more than 450 million active users in China and is used by over 60% of Chinese people travelling abroad. Finnair has become the first airline in the world to allow passengers to pay for in-flight purchases using Alipay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Check-in.aero.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC