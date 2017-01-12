Finnair flight labeled '666' went to 'HEL' on Friday the 13th

Several fearless folks boarded a "666 to HEL" flight earlier today, which departed from Copenhagen, Denmark and later landed safely in Helsinki, Finland. According to The Guardian, the daily flight AY666 ran twice from the two locations on Friday the 13th back in 2013 - a date many associate as the day of bad luck, which originated from an old Western superstition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.