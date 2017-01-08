Finland's HMD to launch new Nokia phone to run on Android
HELSINKI: The Nokia mobile phone is coming back. Finland-based HMD Global says it's launching its first smartphone - the Nokia 6 - in China, under license from the network provider - once the world's top cellphone maker.
