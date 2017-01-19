Finland Prepares for - Manifold Warfa...

Finland Prepares for - Manifold Warfare' as Russia Feeds Paranoia

A year ago, at the height of winter, officials in Helsinki were baffled to find scores of Asian and Middle Eastern asylum seekers suddenly crossing the sleepy Russian-Finnish border in Lapland, an Arctic region where reindeer outnumber people. The incident prompted Finland to break from EU practices and sign an immigration-curbing deal with Vladimir Putin.

Chicago, IL

