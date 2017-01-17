Finland now pays unconditional minimu...

Finland now pays unconditional minimum income to all

Read more: Bangkok Post

A group of unemployed Finns have just become the first Europeans to enjoy a guaranteed basic income; from January a monthly pay cheque has begun arriving from the state, regardless of whether they find work or sit at home on the couch. In its purest form, the basic income idea aims to prepare society for a future when robots and artificial intelligence may replace huge numbers of humans in the workforce.

Chicago, IL

