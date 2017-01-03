Finland kicks off celebrations for 10...

Finland kicks off celebrations for 100 years of independence

Read more: The Washington Post

Crowds gather as the centenary year of Finnish independence kicks off on New Year's Eve, Saturday Dec. 31, 2016, in the heart of the republic in Helsinki, Finland. HELSINKI - A children's event at the National Opera kicked off a year of festivities in Finland to celebrate 100 years of independence from Russia.

Chicago, IL

