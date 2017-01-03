Finland kicks off celebrations for 100 years of independence
Crowds gather as the centenary year of Finnish independence kicks off on New Year's Eve, Saturday Dec. 31, 2016, in the heart of the republic in Helsinki, Finland. HELSINKI - A children's event at the National Opera kicked off a year of festivities in Finland to celebrate 100 years of independence from Russia.
Discussions
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
