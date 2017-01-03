Finland first in Europe to take basic income plunge
Discussions between the supporters and opponents of the idea of Unconditional Basic Income are fierce but Finland has bitten the bullet and implemented the concept across the country in a new landmark pilot project. EurActiv Germany reports .
