Fighters, pranksters, olive farms, and Ryan Gosling

CHAMPION BOXERS, mischievous neighbours, Poland under threat from Russia at the end of WWI, a young girl's determination to win back her grandfather's olive farm, and a musical with Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone - it's all in the Galway Film Society's winter/spring 2017 season. The season, which runs from January to April, will see 10 films screened at the Town Hall Theatre on Sundays at 8pm, opening with Oscar and Golden Globes nominated Finnish film, The Fencer , on January 22. In the early 1950s, Finnish champion fencer Endel Nelis, takes up a teaching position in a remote Estonian School.

