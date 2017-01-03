Ella Mikkola explores letting go in T...

Ella Mikkola explores letting go in TIFF student film

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

REGINA, SASK : January 4, 2017 -- Ella Mikkola, a master's film student at the University of Regina, has a film screening in TIFF's Canada's Top Ten Students Shorts Programme. TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post But now, in her second year at the University of Regina, Mikkola's first short film is screening at a Toronto International Film Festival event next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC