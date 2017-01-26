Eat Your Delivery Food Next to Other Lonely Diners at This Pop-Up

A pop-up in Helsinki, Finland might have just stumbled upon the answer to a question nobody was really asking: How can I order delivery and also go to a restaurant at the same time? Sure, table service restaurants kind of do that already if you look at them from far away - customers enter a restaurant, they order, and food is delivered to their table - but the AmEx-sponsored Take In With no kitchen, guests at Take In choose from a curated selection of dishes from roughly 20 restaurants via an app called Wolt , the other sponsor of the pop-up. Guests eat their dinner in the Take In dining room.

