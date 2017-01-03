Dr. Samadi: OCD, anxiety in men linke...

Dr. Samadi: OCD, anxiety in men linked to heart rate as teens

12 hrs ago

Men, some new research shows a fascinating correlation between your physical health as an adolescent and your mental health as an adult. An increased lifetime risk for psychiatric disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, and anxiety disorders is indicated by differences in heart rate and blood pressure in late adolescence.

Chicago, IL

