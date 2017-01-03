DNA Plc: A notification according to ...

DNA Plc: A notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the...

On 3 January 2017, DNA Plc received a notification according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from PHP Holding Ltd, stating that the company's holdings and proportion of voting rights in DNA Plc has exceeded the 25 per cent threshold. PHP Holding Ltd's holding increased to 34,105,827 shares corresponding to 25.78 per cent DNA Plc's shares and voting rights due to shares returned on 2 January 2017 to PHP Holding Ltd based on stabilization measures.

