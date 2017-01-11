Decisions taken by Ahlstrom Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The EGM resolved to approve, in accordance with the merger plan, the combination of Ahlstrom's and Munksjo Oyj's business operations through a statutory absorption merger of Ahlstrom into Munksjo pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act and approve the merger plan. The completion of the combination is subject to, inter alia, the approval by the EGM of Munksjo as well as merger control approvals from competition authorities.
