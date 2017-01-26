Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker' sub mus...

Court: 'K-19: The Widowmaker' sub must be removed from river

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Aug. 22, 2016 file photo, rusting remnants of an old Russian submarine, used as a set for a Harrison Ford movie and as a floating museum until sinking during a 2007 nor'easter, sits rusting in a scrapyard in the Providence River in Providence, R.I. State environmental officials sued to have the sub and several other vessels removed from the river. A state superior court judge ordered Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC in December to begin removing the vessels from the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC