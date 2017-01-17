Chinese pork deal sends Atria shares to six-year high
Shares in Atria Group hit their highest in nearly six years after the protein producer revealed its first contract to supply pork to China, the world's top importer, in what it called a "historic moment". Shares in the Finnish-based group touched E12.60 in early deals in Helsinki, their highest since April 2010, before easing to close at E12.29, a gain of 3.0% on the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC