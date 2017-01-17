Chinese pork deal sends Atria shares to six-year high

Shares in Atria Group hit their highest in nearly six years after the protein producer revealed its first contract to supply pork to China, the world's top importer, in what it called a "historic moment". Shares in the Finnish-based group touched E12.60 in early deals in Helsinki, their highest since April 2010, before easing to close at E12.29, a gain of 3.0% on the day.

