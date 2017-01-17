CEPT Meeting Makes Progress on WRC-19...

CEPT Meeting Makes Progress on WRC-19 Agenda Items Affecting Amateur Radio

Progress was made regarding World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 agenda items of interest to Amateur Radio when European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations Conference Preparatory Group Project Team D held its second meeting January 10-12 in Helsinki, Finland. According to International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 President Don Beattie, G3BJ, experts discussed WRC-19 Agenda Item 1.1, which proposes a 50-54 MHz allocation in Region 1 in order to create a global 6-meter band.

Chicago, IL


