Cargotec finalises the statutory cooperation negotiations regarding...
Cargotec finalises the statutory cooperation negotiations regarding its programme to achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 25 million in MacGregor Cargotec launched in 25 October 2016 a programme to achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 25 million by seeking efficiency improvement and cost savings. The global statutory cooperation negotiations have been finalised resulting in restructuring of operations and reducing of 230 full-time equivalents globally.
