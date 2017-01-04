Capman PLC Has Announced the Preliminary Result of the Subsequent...

This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law. CapMan Plc has 20 December 2016 announced that it had resolved to continue the subsequent offer period of its voluntary public exchange offer for Norvestia Oyj's shares and securities entitling to shares preliminarily until 9 January 2017.

