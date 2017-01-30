Businessman questioned in Fillon 'fak...

Businessman questioned in Fillon 'fake work' inquiry-source

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Jan 30 French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case. De Lacharriere's Fimalac holding company owns the literary review La Revue des Deux Mondes, one of Penelope Fillon's employers during a period in which the Canard Enchaine newspaper says she was paid hundreds of thousands of euros for work she did not do.

