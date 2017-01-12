Bradbury hires new managers

The Bradbury Group of companies announced on Jan. 11 that Caner Dogruyol was hired as business development manager and Collin Peck was hired as the national accounts manager for Custom Rollforming Corp., an independent department of Bradbury. Dogruyol, who will be based in Kuopio, Finland, will market Bradbury's roll forming and insulated panel equipment in the Nordic region, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Northern Africa.

