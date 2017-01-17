BHS Sonthofen ASR plant goes online i...

BHS Sonthofen ASR plant goes online in Finland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

An auto shredder residue recycling plant recently installed for a customer in Finland by the company for which I work, Germany-based BHS-Sonthofen , recovers fine nonferrous fractions and separates them in a single processing stage. Finnish scrap company Kajaanin Romu Oy began operating the first BHS-Sonthofen plant for recycling ASR in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC