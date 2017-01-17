BHS Sonthofen ASR plant goes online in Finland

An auto shredder residue recycling plant recently installed for a customer in Finland by the company for which I work, Germany-based BHS-Sonthofen , recovers fine nonferrous fractions and separates them in a single processing stage. Finnish scrap company Kajaanin Romu Oy began operating the first BHS-Sonthofen plant for recycling ASR in 2016.

