Basware Corporation, stock exchange release, January 23, 2017 at 09:00 Basware publishes 2016 Financial Statements Bulletin on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 08:45 am EET Basware Corporation will publish its 2016 Financial Statements Bulletin on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 08:45 am EET. It will be available on the company's investor site at www.basware.com/investors after publishing.

