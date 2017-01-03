Badass' brunette employee hailed a he...

Badass' brunette employee hailed a hero for savagely taking out...

Read more: Daily Star

In a clip that has been viewed more than 100,000 times, the woman is seen behind the counter at her store before she clocks some suspicious behaviour. As a man walks past attempting to make off with some stolen goods she grabs his collar, single-handedly holding him down until she gets the items back.

