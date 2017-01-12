Antivirals that block influenza can a...

Antivirals that block influenza can also inhibit Zika virus infection, study shows

Researchers from the University of Helsinki have shown that three anti-influenza compounds effectively inhibit Zika virus infection in human cells. The results provide the foundation for development of the broad-spectrum cell-directed antivirals or their combinations for treatment of Zika and other emerging viral diseases.

