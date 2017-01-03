Amendment to the final results of the...

Amendment to the final results of the directed share issue of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

The Board of Directors has approved the subscriptions for these 12,424,093 additional new shares. The subscription price per new share is EUR 0.1144, which was paid in its entirety by setting off the restructuring debt receivable of the creditor from the Company against the subscription price of the new shares.

Chicago, IL

