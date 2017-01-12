Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on January 27, 2017

Ahlstrom will publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on Friday, January 27, 2017 approximately at 08:30 a.m. Finnish time . Ahlstrom's interim President & CEO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

