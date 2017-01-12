Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Sta...

Ahlstrom to publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on January 27, 2017

19 hrs ago

Ahlstrom will publish its Financial Statements Release 2016 on Friday, January 27, 2017 approximately at 08:30 a.m. Finnish time . Ahlstrom's interim President & CEO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Chicago, IL

