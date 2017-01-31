ADAM23 is a common risk gene for cani...

ADAM23 is a common risk gene for canine idiopathic epilepsy

Idiopathic or genetic adult-onset epilepsy is a common neurological disorder in domestic dogs. Genetic association has been reported only with ADAM23 on CFA 37 in few breeds.

