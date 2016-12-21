UPDATE 2-Nokian Tyres names interim CEO, may postpone plant decision
HELSINKI, Dec 21 Finland's Nokian Tyres appointed the head of its Russian operations as interim chief executive on Wednesday, and indicated its decision on a new plant could be postponed. The company, one of Europe's most Russia-exposed firms due to its large tyre plant near St Petersburgh, is losing current CEO Ari Lehtoranta to another Finnish company, creating uncertainty about the tyre maker's strategy.
