UPDATE 1-Caesars shares gain on hopes restructuring back on track
Dec 23 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp rose almost 10 percent on Friday after a court filing showed that creditors of the casino group's bankrupt operating unit had reached an agreement over their recovery terms, raising hopes that a high-stakes restructuring plan will be salvaged. A dispute between creditors holding secured debt in Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015 with $18 billion of debt, had threatened to derail the restructuring.
