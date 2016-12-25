Trevian divests 11 Finnish care prope...

Trevian divests 11 Finnish care property assets

2 hrs ago Read more: PE Hub

Finnish investment and asset manager Trevian Asset Management Oy has sold 11 Finnish care property assets to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets for about 65 million euros. The properties have long-term leases with private care operators.

Chicago, IL

