Transtech will deliver 49 streetcars for CZK 4bn to Finland

Finnish Transtech, a subsidiary of SKODA TRANSPORTATION, will deliver a total of 49 new streetcars to Helsinki. The public transit company in Helsinki has opted for 20 low-rise streetcars for Helsinki and signed a contract on the intention to deliver 29 streetcars for the new line Raide-Jokeri connecting Helsinki and Espoo.

Chicago, IL

