The Most Attention-Grabbing Projects of 2016
Every year, there are the projects the slip under the radar and projects that grab headlines. For any number of reasons, be it form or function or fracas, these are the projects that stuck out from the rest-in no particular order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC