Take a look at Santa's real-life 'off...

Take a look at Santa's real-life 'office' in snowy Finland, which...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland, is home to Santa's year-round office and village , where a multilingual actor playing Photographer Pawel Kopczynski recently paid a visit to the glittering, snow-covered Santa Claus Village. Here's a look at what goes down at the jolliest place on the planet during the busiest season of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC