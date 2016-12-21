Scarce Egyptian issues shine in recen...

Scarce Egyptian issues shine in recent Feldman sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Linn's Stamp News

David Feldman's sale week in late fall in Geneva, Switzerland, included an "extremely rare multiple" of a block of eight of a 1951 Egyptian issue for the wedding of King Farouk and Queen Narriman. This imperf corner-margin block of eight sold for about $21,300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,786 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC