Santa sets off on epic Christmas journey

Santa sets off on epic Christmas journey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RTE.ie

Santa Claus has begun his journey to deliver Christmas gifts to children all over the world, leaving his home under a spectacular show of the Northern Lights. Though he spends much of his time in his workshop at the North Pole, Santa's official residence is in Rovaniemi just inside the Arctic Circle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC