Santa denial gets Italian conductor t...

Santa denial gets Italian conductor the sack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

At the end of a musical adaptation of the children's movie "Frozen," Loprieno stood up after the last notes had died away, with an urge to convey to his young audience an unpalatable truth. Santa Claus waits for visitors at Santa Claus' Village on the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland December 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC